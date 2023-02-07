BPD searches for suspects who shot man at Plaza Hotel

Feb. 7—The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Tuesday at the Plaza Motel.

Officers responding to the 700 block of Union Avenue found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition, BPD wrote in a news release.

Police are searching for two suspects. One is a Black man standing about 6 feet, 2 inches, with a medium build. He was wearing a black ski mask.

Another Black man, about 5 feet, 5 inches with a slim build, was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt.

The investigation is ongoing so anyone with information about this case may call BPD at 661-327-7111.