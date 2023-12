Dec. 29—The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for three Hispanic women suspected of assaulting someone at a Motel 6 on Easton Drive at about 8 p.m. Aug. 4.

According to BDP, two of the women are about 35 to 45 years old, one with brown hair and one with brown and purple hair. The other woman was described as being about 25 to 35 years old with brown hair.