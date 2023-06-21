BPD searching for 2 people in connection to stealing several pairs of sneakers, hats from residence

Boston Police are turning to the public for help in locating two individuals in connection to a recent breaking and entering in Roxbury where several items were taken.

Police say the two people were seen on surveillance breaking into a residence at 47 Roxbury Street on May 18 just before 9 p.m.

During the incident, several new pairs of brand-name sneakers and multiple baseball caps were taken, according to police.

Investigators believe the individuals may frequent the area of Dudley Street and Warren Street.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding these incidents. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

