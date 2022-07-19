UPDATE 4:28 p.m.: BPD said they suspect the man is driving a small silver SUV with a cracked windshield, possibly a Toyota or Mitsubishi — information reported by an eyewitness to the robbery.

The Bartlesville Police Department is searching for the suspect of a Tuesday robbery at Armstrong Bank, 1701 SE Washington Blvd.

The suspect, a tall white male wearing jean shorts, sunglasses and a hat, robbed the bank at 3:09 p.m. He was last seen at 3:15 p.m. fleeing west on foot. BPD Capt. Jay Hastings said the suspect stole an undetermined amount of cash.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is made available.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: BPD searching for bank robbery suspect