BPD searching for man accused of breaking into a car, stealing items

Apr. 4—The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect who reportedly broke into a car and stole several items in December.

Police said a white or Hispanic man broke into an early 2000s silver Acura TL with a sunroof at about 6:21 p.m. Dec. 27 in the 10 block of Union Avenue. The suspect is between 40 to 45 years old and stands at 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet tall. He has balding brown hair, and was wearing a black jacket, blue shirt, dark pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective B. Gharib at 661-912-4681 or 661-326-3964.