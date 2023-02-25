BPD searching for man accused of threatening, pointing gun at boy

Feb. 24—The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a man who is accused of threatening a 6-year-old and the boy's father while pointing a gun at them.

It happened Sunday. Police are searching for Jasdeep Singh Samra, 28, who's an Indian man about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He also has a beard.

Samra should not be approached, police said. Anyone with information may call the BPD at 661-327-7111 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040 to stay anonymous.