BPD searching for missing, at-risk man last seen in east Bakersfield
BPD searching for missing, at-risk man last seen in east Bakersfield
BPD searching for missing, at-risk man last seen in east Bakersfield
It's finally time for the 2023 Emmy Awards. Here's how to watch the much-delayed award show.
Lexus showed two new concepts at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon, an overlanding GX 550 Overtrail that needs to see production, and a racy LBX Morizo RR Concept.
Take control of your reproductive health with an at-home fertility test - track your hormone levels, ovulation and peak fertility each month.
Audio Radar is an RGB lights system for those with hearing loss to get visual cues about where sound in their games is coming from. At CES 2024, the company is launching an SDK to allow developers to customize the lights to their games.
Houthi rebels attacking commercial ships were threatening an inflation surge. Bombs may eliminate that threat.
This year's Awesome Games Done Quick charity speedrun marathon starts on Sunday, January 14. Here's how to watch it and how to donate to Prevent Cancer Foundation.
The bulk of the players on this week's list of priority pickups should be available in the majority of hoops leagues.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The SEC’s blessing brought industry standardization to digital asset investing, but crypto remains a risky bet.
All the accessibility-related products we saw at CES 2024.
Escalating tensions in the Red Sea are sending oil prices higher.
The Australian cartoon is back with new episodes — minus a scene that was reedited after outcry last year.
JPMorgan distanced itself from all rivals in 2023 with what is expected to be its biggest annual profit ever. It will be challenged to top that in 2024.
The NBA is going all-out to decrease the practice of load management.
Much of the U.S. is bracing for more extreme winter weather over the next week. Jay Bonafede, communications director for the American Red Cross, spoke to Yahoo News about how people should prepare for extreme winter weather.
The Cubs filled a big need, and the Dodgers addressed their 40-man roster crunch.
Smart sustained the injury during a win over the Mavericks.
There’s no relief in sight for U.S. car owners who’ve faced soaring costs of maintaining a vehicle in the past two years.
BlackRock has yet again cut the value of its holding in Byju's, slashing the implied valuation of the Indian startup to about $1 billion from $22 billion in early 2022, according to disclosures made by the asset manager. At the end of October last year, BlackRock said it valued Byju's shares at about $209.6 apiece, down from the peak of $4,660 in 2022, implying a valuation of $990 million. The asset manager, like other mutual fund investors, makes multiple disclosures about its portfolio in a year, but doesn't explain its rationale behind any valuation adjustments.
Historically, vacation rental companies have managed homes for homeowners. Overmoon is a three-year-old vacation rental startup with a different model that essentially cuts out the middle man. Rather than serving as a marketplace to team up travelers with vacation rental property owners, the company actually owns the homes and as such, has more control over the quality and maintenance of the properties.