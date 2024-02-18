BPD searching for missing teen, 16, last seen in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating a missing at-risk teen last seen in southwest Bakersfield.

Hailey Azevedo, 16, was last seen on Feb. 16 in the 3700 block of Ora Vista Avenue, police said. Azevedo is considered at-risk due to being a first-time runaway.

Azevedo is described by police as 4 feet, 10 inches tall and 125 pounds with curly black hair and brown eyes. Azevedo was last seen wearing a pink velvet jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Azevedo’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.

