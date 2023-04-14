BPD searching for missing teen last seen April 4

Apr. 13—The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen April 4 in the 10500 block of Alondra Drive.

Mariah Frausto is a Black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She stands at 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, police reported.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweater and black and white pants with skulls. Frausto is considered at risk because she's never run away before, police added.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.