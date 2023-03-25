BPD searching for suspect accused of stealing package from porch

Mar. 24—The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community's help to find a suspect accused of stealing a package in the 1000 block of McDonald Way.

A box placed at a porch was taken at about 3:19 p.m. on March 11, police wrote in a news release. The suspect is a man who stands about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and was wearing a blue sweatshirt with a white backpack, police noted.

Residents are asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111 or Detective Kennedy at 661-326-3544 if they have any helpful information.