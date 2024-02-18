BPD searching for teen last seen in southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating a missing at-risk teen who was last seen in southeast Bakersfield.

Venus Avila Gallardo, 13, was last seen in the 1200 block of Murdock Street at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17. Gallardo is considered at risk due to being a first time runaway.

Gallardo is described by police as being 5 feet, 4 to 6 inches tall and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Gallardo was last seen wearing a black sweater, brown shirt, brown sweatpants and black Vans shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Gallardo’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.

