BPD searching for two suspects accused of assault in downtown Bakersfield

Feb. 17—The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for two men accused of assault in downtown Bakersfield.

Two white men, both 25 to 30 years old, are accused of assaulting another person around midnight Jan. 7 in the 1900 block of Eye Street. One man has short brown hair and was wearing a black Nike shirt and gray sweatpants. Another man has a black beard, and was wearing a white hat, green sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and red Vans shoes.

Anyone with information about this case should call the BPD at 661-327-7111 or Detective Richardi at 661-326-3858.