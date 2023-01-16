Boston Police have located 77-year-old woman who went missing Sunday, police say

Boston Police have safely located 77-year-old Elvira Miranda, who was reported missing Sunday morning, police said.

The Department canceled the missing person alert Sunday evening around 7 p.m.

Please Cancel the BPD Missing Person Alert for 77-Year-Old Elvira Miranda of Dorchester https://t.co/6pBegUttgb — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) January 16, 2023

Police said Miranda, who suffers from dementia and does not speak English, was last seen in the area of 18 Norton St. in Dorchester, wearing a green head scarf, a green jacket and a black skirt, police said. She is known to frequent the Cape Verdean Day Care Center at 34 Hancock St. in Dorchester.

