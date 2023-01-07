BPD seeking help identifying suspect wanted in attempted carjacking and assault in South Boston

Boston Police are looking for the publics help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to attempted carjacking and assault in South Boston.

According to police the incident occurred on Monday, December, 26, 2022 around 6:30 p.m., at Foodies Market, 230 West Broadway in South Boston.

The suspect is described as either a light skinned Black male or a White Hispanic male.

Police say he seems to be in his mid to late 30′s. He was seen wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding this individual is advised to please contact District C-6 Detectives at 617-343-4742.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

