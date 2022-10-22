BPD seeks dognapping suspect

Oct. 22—The Bakersfield Police Department os looking for a suspect who stole a woman's French bulldog named Labella while they were on a walk Wednesday.

Around 10:29 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Riverfront Park Drive after a woman reported that a man stole her dog, entered a vehicle and fled the scene.

The suspect was described as: male, Hispanic, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, medium build, wearing a dark T-shirt and blue jeans. Detectives assigned to the case conducted a follow-up investigation that ultimately led to the safe return of Labella to her owner.

However, the investigation is still ongoing as the suspect is outstanding. Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Antonio Orozco at 661-852-7007, or the BPD at 661-327-7111.