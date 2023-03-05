BPD seeks help identifying suspect wanted in connection to breaking into a McDonald’s

Boston Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a commercial breaking and entering, and assault and battery in Roxbury.

According to Boston Police, a little before 1 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the McDonald’s at 301 Warren Street in Roxbury for a report of someone inside the restaurant.

Upon arrival, officers met with the manager who stated that the unidentified suspect had gained entry to the building after hours, possibly through the drive-through window.

Once inside, the suspect confronted staff members and pushed one of them demanding cash, according to police.

The suspect then fled the area on foot after taking several bags of food that had been set aside for delivery drivers.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s, standing 5 foot 10 inches, wearing a green sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police detectives at 617-343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW