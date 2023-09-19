BPD seeks to ID 2 in fraudulent use of debit card

Sep. 18—Bakersfield Police on Monday asked for the community's help identifying two suspects who they say stole a debit card from a victim's purse and used it to withdraw money from her bank account.

It happened at about 2:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in the 1200 block of Allen Road, a Bakersfield Police Department news release said.

The suspects are described as a heavy set woman of 30 to 40 years old with brown hair, who was wearing a straw hat, long-sleeved light blue denim shirt, white pants, sandals and carrying a black purse; and man of medium build in his 40s with facial hair who was wearing a blue hat, long-sleeved light blue shirt, light-colored shorts and sandals and had a black purse.

Police ask that anyone with information call Detective T. Harless at 661- 852-7039 or BPD at 661-327-7111.