BPD seeks ID on car that struck, killed 14-year-old girl

Oct. 2—Bakersfield police are asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision that killed a 14-year-old girl.

Bakersfield police said Monday that the pedestrian died Thursday from injuries suffered in the 10:50 p.m. Sept. 25 incident in the 900 block of Union Avenue. She had been walking outside a crosswalk, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.

The suspect vehicle is described as a red hatchback with front end damage and a shattered windshield.

Police ask that anyone with information call Officer R. Robles at 661-852-7865 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.