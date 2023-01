Dec. 31—A man last seen at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Union Avenue is considered missing and at risk because of his medical condition.

The Bakersfield Police Department issued a news release saying 61-year-old Jefferey Strong is a black man standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall, bald with brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the department at 661-327-7111.