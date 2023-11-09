BPD seeks person of interest in homicide investigation

Nov. 8—The Kern County coroner's office identified a man who was shot in the head and killed Sept. 15 near the railroad tracks by Sumner and Baker streets as the Bakersfield Police Department said it needs help identifying a person of interest in the investigation.

Henry Venegas, 40, of Bakersfield was shot at 8:26 a.m. Sept. 15 and died at 9:59 a.m. in the 200 block of Sumner Street, the coroner's office reported Wednesday.

BPD said officers are trying to identify a person of interest in the investigation. BPD said he was seen on video surveillance following the victim moments before the homicide. He is described as a male with light complexion, and was wearing a black Adidas jacket, black shorts, black Asics shoes and possibly a wig.

BPD asks that anyone with information call Detective N. Poteete at 661-326-3992 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.