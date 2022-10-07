BPD seeks suspect in Real Road murder investigation

Oct. 6—The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man they suspect was involved in a fatal shooting believed to be the result of drug deal inside a home on Real Road, according to a BPD release.

At 1:48 a.m. Sept. 23, BPD officers investigated an incident in the 300 block of Real Road where there was evidence of "foul play" and a violent crime, according to the release. Several adults were detained at the residence during the initial investigation, which ultimately was taken over by robbery/homicide detectives.

As a result of the investigation, Juan Toscano, 34, admitted to detectives that he had shot and killed a subject at the residence during an illegal narcotics-related transaction, the release notes. The body of the victim was removed from the residence by other suspects, who had not been identified at that time.

On Wednesday, Javier Ontiveros, 25, Johnny Vega, 29, and Edrich Esquer-Rubio, 21, were also arrested in connection with the investigation into the shooting. Vega and Ontiveros were taken into custody without incident, and Ontiveros later attempted to escape from police custody while being interviewed; however, he was quickly apprehended.

Vega was arrested on suspicion of robbery, kidnapping and murder. Ontiveros was arrested on suspicion of robbery, kidnapping, resisting arrest, murder and an additional felony arrest warrant.

BPD officers located Esquer-Rubio at a residence in the 2800 block of Skyline Boulevard, and as officers attempted to take him into custody, Esquer-Rubio allegedly entered a vehicle, rammed multiple police vehicles and led officers on a lengthy vehicle pursuit, according to the BPD release. He struck several additional vehicles during the pursuit while trying to evade officers, but he was eventually taken into custody, and no one was injured as a result of the collisions. Esquer-Rubio was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, resisting arrest, robbery, kidnapping, murder and an additional felony arrest warrant.

On Thursday, BPD officers and deputies from Mohave County in Arizona found the body of a man in the desert outside of Fort Mohave. Investigators believe the body they found is the victim who was killed Sept. 23.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, according to the BPD.

The outstanding suspect that officers are seeking is named Garrett Sebastian Cole, 31, who has an outstanding arrest warrant for murder, kidnapping and robbery related to this incident. He is described as white, male, with black hair and hazel eyes, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 215 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Cole's whereabouts can call 911. Information can also be submitted to Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040. Anyone with information about the homicide investigation can call Detective Frank McIntyre at 661-326-3921, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.