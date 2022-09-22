BPD seeks suspect who stole car during test drive

Sep. 21—The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a woman who used a stolen driver's license to test drive a vehicle that she never returned, according to a BPD news release.

At around 6:37 p.m. Sept. 5, the woman was gave the representative at a CarMax dealership the false identification and was not seen again.

She is described as a white woman with a fair complexion, 40 to 45 years old, with short brown hair that has green streaks.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Looney at 661-326-3846 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

