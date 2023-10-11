BPD seeks vehicle embezzlement suspect

Oct. 10—Bakersfield police are looking for a man accused of embezzling a vehicle from Enterprise Rent-A-Car in the 2900 block of Brundage Lane.

A news release Tuesday from the Bakersfield Police Department said the suspect rented a vehicle from the business on Sept. 5 but never returned it.

The suspect was described at a Hispanic man between 55 and 60 years of age standing 5 feet 11 inches with short gray hair and a thin black moustache. He was wearing a blue and white checkered shirt, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective B. Looney at 661-326-3846, or BPD at 661-327-7111.