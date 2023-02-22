BPD: Shooting threat against BHS not credible

Feb. 22—The Bakersfield Police Department deemed a shooting threat against a local high school as not credible Wednesday after learning it was made by two children who got into an argument on a computer game platform.

Police said they received a threat levied against Bakersfield High School around 3:34 p.m. Tuesday made on Skype about an individual claiming they would shoot as many students as possible with a rifle. BPD officers, Kern High School District police officers and others went to BHS and the school went into lockdown, though a majority of students had already been released.

The threat came from Utica, N.Y., where a 10-year-old and 14-year-old got into an argument on Robolox, a BPD news release said. One of the children in the argument lives in Bakersfield, police said.