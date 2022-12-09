BPD: Suspect injures Home Depot employee, steals products

Dec. 8—The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man accused of pushing an elderly Home Depot employee, causing him to need to go to the hospital, and stealing merchandise.

A Black man in his 20s pushed the employee Dec. 6 after he asked to see the suspect's receipt and left without paying for the items he took, a BPD news release said. The employee is in a stable condition after being pushed.

The suspect has hazel eyes and was wearing a black and red jacket during the incident at 4001 Ming Ave.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.