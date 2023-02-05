BPD: Suspect in officer-involved shooting not found

Feb. 5—Bakersfield Police are looking for a man who fired at two officers and a member of the community who was on a ride-along early Sunday in the area of Butte and Kern streets.

Neither the two officers nor the community member was struck; it's not known if the suspect, who has not been found, was hit, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.

The officers went to the area at about 3:37 a.m., responding to a ShotSpotter gunfire activation. Police said the officers tried to contact a man walking in the 200 block of Baker Street, who then fired a handgun at the officers and the person on the ride-along.

One officer returned fire, and the man, described as Hispanic, 6 feet tall, about 190 pounds and wearing dark clothing, ran away. During a foot chase, the suspect fired at the officers "additional times," police said in a news release.

Officers lost sight of the suspect, who has not been found.

Police said no victims of the gunfire that prompted the ShotSpotter activation have been found.

BPD said the officers had body-worn cameras and video would be released as the investigation progresses.

Police ask that anyone with information call 661-327-7111.