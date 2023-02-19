BPD: Suspect in sexual assault of 3 children arrested after standoff

Feb. 18—Bakersfield Police arrested a suspect with a multimillion-dollar arrest warrant on suspicion of forcible sexual assault of three young children Friday night after an hours-long standoff on 24th Street, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police said Anthony Rocha, 41, of Bakersfield, was standing on a guardrail in the 3000 block of 24th Street at the Kern River overcrossing at about 5:30 p.m.

Rocha brandished a hypodermic syringe at the officers, threatened to assault them and claimed to have a firearm in his pocket, BPD said in a news release.

A police crisis negotiator talked with Rocha for about two and a half hours before he surrendered, BPD said. No firearm was found.

BPD wrote that Rocha was booked into Kern County Jail on suspicion of brandishing a weapon, resisting arrest, possession of narcotics paraphernalia, warrants for narcotics and weapons violations and the sexual assault warrant stemming from an investigation by the Kern County Sheriff's Office. He was not listed as being in custody Saturday evening.

The incident caused the closure of 24th Street.

Police ask that anyone with information call them at 661-327-7111.