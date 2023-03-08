BPD: Suspected Bank of America robber arrested

Mar. 7—A man suspected of robbing a Bank of America in east Bakersfield was arrested Monday.

Danny Trevino, 40, is accused of passing a note to a bank teller demanding currency, the Bakersfield Police Department wrote in a news release. The Bakersfield man was arrested by BPD officers Monday afternoon after police were dispatched at about 2:54 p.m. to 1201 Baker St.

Those who may have more information about this incident are asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.