BPD: Teen wanted for robbery at Valley Plaza

Dec. 7—The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a robbery suspect involved in multiple, similar theft incidents at Valley Plaza mall.

A white boy, around 15 years old with dark hair, is accused of spraying pepper spray on a victim Oct. 16. He was wearing a dark hoodie with "Champion" stitched into it and camouflage plants, police wrote in a news release.

The teen is also a suspect in other thefts at the Valley Plaza, the news release added.

Anyone with information about these incidents can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.