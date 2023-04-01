BPD: Threat of school shooting at Golden Valley High unfounded

Mar. 31—The Bakersfield Police Department reported that a threat of a school shooting directed Friday toward Golden Valley High School was unfounded.

The boy who made the threat on social media was contacted by police, who learned he doesn't have access to guns, a news release said. It appears the threat was posted as a joke, police reported.

The boy was arrested. Falsely reporting an emergency is a crime, police added.

Those with more information about this incident are asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.