2 dead, 2 others injured in multiple shootings across Boston

Two people are dead and two others were injured in several shootings across Boston Sunday night.

Police first responded to Wildwood Street in Mattapan around 8:30. In a press conference after 10:30 p.m., Boston Police Commisoner Michael Cox said officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to a local hospital. One of those men died due to his injuries and the other is in critical condition.

In the same press conference, police revealed two other gunshot victims were transported to local hospitals. One of those victims has died. Police say the deceased victim walked into a local hospital. Although officers aren’t aware of where that shooting occurred they believe it isn’t connected to the shooting in Mattapan.

The fourth victim was shot at a separate, unconnected scene on Kingston Street near Chinatown.

During the press conference, Boston Police officials asked the public to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or to leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-494-TIPS if they had any information that could help investigators.

