BPD warns of truck-theft trend

Nov. 8—The Bakersfield Police Department issued a caution Tuesday about big-rig parts theft, in light of a recent trend that they believe has resulted from a global supply shortage.

A number of recent stolen auto parts reports involving common powertrain controller, or CPC, modules have prompted BPD officers to offer drivers the following advice to try and deter future incidents.

Drivers are being encouraged to:

Park in an illuminated area and position a truck in the view of surveillance cameras;

park in parking lots with security personnel. If traveling, plan ahead to locate safe areas to park.

Install an alarm system in their vehicle.

When exiting a vehicle, roll up all windows, lock the doors and ensure the keys are in the driver's possession.

Enable password protection for the CPC. Contact the vehicle manufacturer for more information.

Remain vigilant and report suspicious persons to law enforcement.

In cases where a CPC is stolen, report the incident to Daimler Truck North America (1-800-385-4357), so thieves are unable to reprogram the device.

Anyone with information regarding thefts of CPCs are encouraged to contact Detective Malhi at 661-326-3947, or the BPD at 661-327-7111.