BPD: Woman critically injured from gunshot in southwest Bakersfield

Mar. 20—A woman was critically injured Sunday after she was shot in southwest Bakersfield, according to police.

Bakersfield police officers went to the 5600 block of Ginger Drive at 6:32 a.m. after getting reports of a shooting and found a woman in the road with a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

Police didn't release any information Monday about suspects. Anyone with information to help police may call BPD at 661-327-7111.