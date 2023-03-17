BPD: Woman detained in northeast Bakersfield murder

Mar. 17—The Bakersfield Police Department is questioning a woman accused of murdering a man Friday in northeast Bakersfield.

Police officers went to the 7000 block of Auburn Street at 2 a.m. and found a dead shooting victim. A woman was detained by officers who also found a gun, according to a news release.

Police aren't looking for any more suspects. Residents who have information to help police in their investigation are asked to call 661-327-7111.