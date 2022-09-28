BPD: Woman found dead in roadway on V Street

Sep. 27—Bakersfield Police officers reported a woman was found dead in the roadway Monday evening in the 1900 block of V Street, according to a BPD news release.

Officers were flagged down around 11:04 p.m. and alerted to the presence of the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene by responding medical aid.

The identity of the woman has not yet been released, and her cause of death is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the investigation can call Detective R. Petris at 661-326-3554 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.