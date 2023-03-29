BPD: Woman missing for one week

Mar. 28—The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to find a missing 59-year-old woman who was last seen March 22 in the 600 block of Townsley Avenue.

Kimberly Smartt is a Black woman who's 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has black dreadlocks and brown eyes. Smartt has never before been reported missing.

Police reported she was driving a burgundy Chevrolet Malibu with California license plate 8EPZ383.

Tips should be sent to BPD by calling 661-327-7111.