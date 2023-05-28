BPD's DUI checkpoint isn't just about that crime

May 27—The Bakersfield Police Department's DUI and driver's license checkpoint held Friday night into Saturday morning extended beyond those issues — including an assault on an officer.

The traffic unit screened 588 vehicles from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Chester Avenue.

One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of methamphetamine and an outstanding felony warrant, according to a BPD news release.

Eleven drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed, while eight drivers were cited for driving with a suspended license. Nineteen vehicles were seized at the checkpoint, with 18 of those impounded and one released to a licensed driver.

One driver was arrested on suspicion of fleeing the checkpoint and assaulting an officer. One driver was arrested on suspicion of weapons charges after a loaded handgun was found inside their vehicle.

One motorcyclist led officers on a pursuit after failing to stop for the checkpoint; the pursuit was called off for public safety, BPD noted in a news release.

Police ask that anyone who sees a suspected impaired driver call 911.