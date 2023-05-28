BPD's DUI checkpoint isn't just about that crime

The Bakersfield Californian
·1 min read

May 27—The Bakersfield Police Department's DUI and driver's license checkpoint held Friday night into Saturday morning extended beyond those issues — including an assault on an officer.

The traffic unit screened 588 vehicles from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Chester Avenue.

One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of methamphetamine and an outstanding felony warrant, according to a BPD news release.

Eleven drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed, while eight drivers were cited for driving with a suspended license. Nineteen vehicles were seized at the checkpoint, with 18 of those impounded and one released to a licensed driver.

One driver was arrested on suspicion of fleeing the checkpoint and assaulting an officer. One driver was arrested on suspicion of weapons charges after a loaded handgun was found inside their vehicle.

One motorcyclist led officers on a pursuit after failing to stop for the checkpoint; the pursuit was called off for public safety, BPD noted in a news release.

Police ask that anyone who sees a suspected impaired driver call 911.