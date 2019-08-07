BPER Banca S.p.A. (BIT:BPE): Immense Growth Potential?

Since BPER Banca S.p.A. (BIT:BPE) released its earnings in March 2019, analyst consensus outlook appear cautiously subdued, as a 12% rise in profits is expected in the upcoming year, relative to the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 40%. By 2020, we can expect BPER Banca’s bottom line to reach €452m, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of €402m. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

How will BPER Banca perform in the near future?

The longer term expectations from the 8 analysts of BPE is tilted towards the positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for BPE, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

BIT:BPE Past and Future Earnings, August 7th 2019 More

By 2022, BPE's earnings should reach €767m, from current levels of €402m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 20%. However, if we exclude extraordinary items from net income, we see that earnings is projected to fall over time, resulting in an EPS of €0.71 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €0.84 EPS today. With a current profit margin of 22%, this movement will result in a margin of 29% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For BPER Banca, there are three fundamental factors you should look at:

