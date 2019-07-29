Is bpost SA/NV's (EBR:BPOST) CEO Being Overpaid?

In 2014 Koen Van Gerven was appointed CEO of bpost SA/NV (EBR:BPOST). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

See our latest analysis for bpost

How Does Koen Van Gerven's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that bpost SA/NV has a market cap of €1.7b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of €902k. (This is based on the year to December 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at €489k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from €899m to €2.9b, we found the median CEO total compensation was €696k.

That means Koen Van Gerven receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at bpost, below.

ENXTBR:BPOST CEO Compensation, July 29th 2019 More

Is bpost SA/NV Growing?

On average over the last three years, bpost SA/NV has shrunk earnings per share by 9.6% each year (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 19%.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. And while it's good to see some good revenue growth recently, the growth isn't really fast enough for me to put aside my concerns around earnings. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has bpost SA/NV Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 56% over three years, many shareholders in bpost SA/NV are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Koen Van Gerven is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

The company isn't growing EPS, and shareholder returns have been disappointing. Few would argue that it's wise for the company to pay any more, before returns improve. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling bpost (free visualization of insider trades).

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.