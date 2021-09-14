BP's renewables boss Sanyal quits in surprise departure

File photo of a BP logo at a petrol station in London
Ron Bousso
·1 min read
In this article:
By Ron Bousso

LONDON (Reuters) -OKBP's head of low carbon and natural gas Dev Sanyal will leave the energy company at the end of the year, BP said on Tuesday, an unexpected departure at a time when BP seeks to rapidly grow its renewables business and shift away from oil.

Sanyal, who joined BP 32 years ago, will be replaced by Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, who until recently was chief executive officer of RWE Renewables. She will join BP on March 1, 2022.

Sanyal's departure comes 19 months after Bernard Looney took over as BP CEO with an ambitious strategy to turn the oil and gas company into a major renewables and power company.

Sanyal was among three executives shortlisted to succeed former CEO Bob Dudley along with Looney and former chief financial officer Brian Gilvary, company sources had previously told Reuters.

In July 2020, Sanyal was appointed as head of natural gas and low carbon as part of a major company overhaul. He will hand over his responsibilities in the fourth quarter of 2021, BP said.

The British and Indian national oversaw major investments in recent months, including in U.S. and British offshore wind projects.

He had previously headed BP's alternative energy business where he oversaw BP's acquisition of a 43% stake in Lightsource BP, a major solar company.

Dotzenrath is an electrical engineer with more than 25 years of senior experience in energy, industry and management consultancy.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

