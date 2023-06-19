Brace for a backlash as mortgages rise

- Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Rishi Sunak has ruled out state help to homebuyers facing big rises in their mortgage repayments as a result of increasing interest rates. Pressure is coming from some MPs for a package of financial assistance similar to that which helped households deal with soaring energy costs and the pandemic lockdowns.

Those schemes cost billions of pounds, much of it financed by printing money and borrowing, thereby creating the circumstances that have helped push up inflation, along with the impact of the Ukraine war.

The rise in the Bank of England interest rate from almost zero to 4.5 per cent is a response to the price rises and the wage demands they have encouraged. It is a vicious cycle that will not end soon. This week, the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee is expected to raise the rate further to 4.75, or possibly 5 per cent.

The pain this will inflict on people who borrowed when rates were low on fixed rates and are now facing a precipitous increase in monthly payments is considerable. The Prime Minister is right to resist calls for another intervention that the country cannot afford, but he and the Conservative party should be braced for the political backlash they will face as a result. Experts are predicting a historic squeeze on family budgets as higher borrowing costs are layered on all the other increases, with the harshest impact expected next year in the run up to the election.

For savers and people who have already paid off their mortgages, or have been on variable rates, this will seem like a salutary lesson for those who have over-stretched themselves financially and must now face the consequences. But many of these are young professionals with families who, especially in London, took out large loans when borrowing was cheap in order to afford relatively modest homes. They are laden with much more mortgage debt than previous generations because of house price rises over the past three decades.

The effects of the lockdown and the woeful failure of the Bank of England to control monetary policy and contain inflation have jeopardised the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of people.

There is a term beloved of economists and sometimes unwisely uttered by politicians, that “if it isn’t hurting it isn’t working”. It is invariably used by those who think they are immune to the pain. But if this tightening triggers a recession, many more will suffer.

