Brace for insurance shock: Windstorm premiums are soaring in Florida again

Home insurance is getting a whole lot more expensive, a wallet punch for residents of a state that already has the highest property insurance rates in the nation, not to mention a staggering unemployment problem from a surging pandemic.

Major insurance companies are raising windstorm premiums in Florida as much as 33 percent and dropping tens of thousands of customers, signaling an end to the nearly decade-long lull in prices. At the same time, some companies also are canceling thousands of home policies to reduce risks of corporate losses.

The reason for the spike? Reinsurance, the insurance designed to buffer insurers from big losses. It keeps the companies afloat and ensures there’s enough cash around to pay claims if a devastating storm strikes. As a rule of thumb, industry experts say, about half of every premium dollar an insurance company collects goes toward reinsurance.

This year, reinsurance prices rose by an estimated 26 percent, insurance news site Artemis reported. The last time Florida insurers had to deal with reinsurance prices this high was 2005, after back-to-back hurricanes sent premiums skyrocketing.

Reinsurance companies say the drawn-out process of paying claims after storms drives up prices. Hurricane Irma’s initial estimated damage when it hit in 2017 was around $9 billion. At that point, experts predicted premiums were unlikely to rise. Now that’s ballooned to $17 billion three years later, according to the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation.

The other big factor behind higher premiums is lawsuits, which Florida tried to curb two years ago with some reforms. Insurance companies blame legal bills for driving up premiums across the state and have called for even stricter reforms.

Jay Neal, executive chairman of the Fort Lauderdale-based Federal Association for Insurance Reform, called the premium hikes “a rude awakening.”

He worries that soaring prices may drive people with paid-off mortgages (and therefore no legal requirement to insure their homes) to drop coverage altogether.

“There’s a popular conception that FEMA will step in and make you whole. Not if you don’t have a homeowner policy. Not if you don’t have a flood policy,” he said. “It’s not going to happen.”

Some homeowners are already getting new, higher bills. But Neal expects the real shock to be felt next year, when rate increases start to show up in jacked-up monthly escrow charges in home mortgages, which typically cover annual insurance costs. He said the Florida Legislature had the opportunity this year to “pull some levers” to make insurance cheaper but didn’t.

“They missed their window. We’ve tried to warn them,” he said.

Rate hikes, cancellations

The rate hikes and storm risks also are forcing some homeowners back into a new, more expensive market. This year, for example, the state allowed Capitol Preferred Insurance company to drop 23,000 policies, about a quarter of its total, along with its request to raise rates.

Capitol Preferred, the ninth-largest insurance company in the state, specifically pointed to high reinsurance costs as the reason behind its mass policy drop. It told Florida it needed to increase premiums by at least 47 percent, in addition to slimming down on policies, to stay in business.

The state approved an average increase of 33.5 percent, noting that “the projections reviewed by the office indicate that even with a substantial rate increase the [policies the company wanted to drop] will continue to generate unsustainable losses.”

Security First, citing a 17.5 percent increase in reinsurance rates, raised premiums 12.8 percent and didn’t renew 5,000 coastal clients.

Others asked for even more. In December, Edison’s Insurance Company asked for a nearly 22 percent increase, which Florida approved. Velocity Risk asked for 28 percent. In February, National Specialty Insurance Company asked for an average premium increase of 28 percent.

And those are just the most dramatic requests. Plenty of other companies are upping their rates too, just not as much.

Florida’s biggest insurer, Universal Property and Casualty, asked the state for a 12.4 percent increase. People’s Trust asked for 10.9 percent, AIG for 9.6 percent, Florida Family for 6.5 percent, and FedNat for 5.5 percent.

Citizens, the state-owned insurer of last resort, will reveal its suggested new rates in September.