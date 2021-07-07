Brace to see snakes, bears and other unwanted wildlife as Elsa whips the Southeast

Mark Price
·1 min read

The chaos associated with Tropical Storm Elsa will bring potentially dangerous wildlife into populated areas across the Southeast, experts warn.

This includes snakes, alligators and even bears, three species native to the states from Florida to North Carolina.

Heavy winds and flooding associated with the storm could force such species from their homes onto highways — and even into neighborhoods, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is warning.

The displaced wildlife could linger for days, or even weeks, depending on the amount of destruction, the commission said.

“The best way people can stay safe and help wildlife under storm conditions is to be alert and give wildlife their space,” the commission posted on Facebook.

“People should not attempt a wildlife rescue during or after a hurricane or tropical storm if that would place them in a potentially dangerous situation.”

Elsa has been trending west, bringing the promise of excessive rain closer to the Central Carolinas, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The storm will cross northern Florida and reach southeastern Georgia later Wednesday. The farther west it shifts, forecasters say, the higher the tornado threat.

Rainfall of up to 4 inches is forecast through Central Florida, southeast Georgia and the eastern half of both Carolinas. However, some areas could see up to six inches along the storm’s track up the East Coast, the NWS says.

“Elsa is expected to track across the eastern Carolinas tonight into Thursday afternoon, bringing the potential for heavy rainfall, especially for the far southeastern zones,” according to the NWS.

“Forecast confidence remains low at this time as the track still has the potential to shift slightly to the west or to the east.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tropical Storm Elsa takes aim at Florida

    The conditions in southern Florida have begun to deteriorate as Tropical Storm Elsa took aim at the Florida Keys early Tuesday, prompting a hurricane watch for portions of the west coast of state, according to the National Hurricane Center. (July 6)

  • Tropical Storm Elsa weakens, spares Florida of major damage

    A weakened Tropical Storm Elsa dumped rain across Florida’s Gulf Coast early Wednesday but appears to have spared the state significant damage and widespread power outages. Elsa wobbled through the Gulf of Mexico, briefly reaching hurricane strength, but was expected to move ashore as a tropical storm. Tornado warnings were issued in several northern Florida counties, including the Gainesville area, on Wednesday morning.

  • Large Waves Soak Men in Key West as Elsa Regains Hurricane Status

    Tropical Storm Elsa brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Florida Keys as it regained hurricane status southwest of Tampa Bay on Tuesday, July 6.The National Hurricane Center warned of a “life-threatening storm surge” and “hurricane conditions” along parts of Florida’s west coast on Tuesday night into Wednesday.Footage filmed by Nick Davies shows two men being soaked by large waves in Key West. Credit: Nick Davies via Storyful

  • Wind and rain from Hurricane Elsa reach Tampa Bay

    Hurricane Elsa threatened Florida's northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday after raking past the Tampa Bay region with gusty winds and heavy rain. Its maximum sustained winds were 75 mph early Wednesday. (July 7)

  • Tracking Tropical Storm Elsa

    CBS New York chief weathercaster Lonnie Quinn has the latest on Tropical Storm Elsa's path as it heads toward the U.S.

  • Heavy Rain Hits Part of Florida's East Coast as Tropical Storm Elsa Approaches

    Strong winds and heavy rain hit parts of Florida’s east coast as Tropical Storm Elsa approached the state on July 5.A special marine warning was issued for the area as Storm Elsa’s outer rain bands walloped the region.According to the National Weather Service the storm had the potential to bring powerful winds, heavy rainfall and flooding.This footage was taken in Melbourne, Florida, showing the heavy rain and wind sweeping through the city. Credit: NWS Melbourne via Storyful

  • Black farmers say Biden’s efforts to address racial discrimination isn’t enough

    “I don’t even know if USDA understands how rampant the issues are in 2021 in these small, local county offices.” Black farmers appear not to be fully confident in the Biden administration’s efforts to fix the decades-long bias they face through Agriculture Department programs. As previously reported by theGrio, according to The Washington Post, “Black farmers in America have lost more than 12 million acres of farmland over the past century, a result of what agricultural experts and advocates for Black farmers say is a combination of systemic racism, biased government policy and social and business practices that have denied Black Americans equitable access to markets.”

  • Tropical Storm Elsa poised to make landfall in Florida

    After battering Cuba, the former hurricane threatens a stretch of the Gulf Coast north of Tampa Bay.

  • Timing and track of Tropical Storm Elsa

    ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee tracks the latest path of the storm as it hits Florida.

  • A passenger plane carrying 28 people crashed into the sea in Russia's far east, with no survivors reported

    The Antonov An-26 plane was flying from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana in Russia when it disappeared from the radar.

  • EXPLAINER: Who runs the Vatican while pope is hospitalized?

    The Vatican has detailed laws, rituals and roles to ensure the transfer of power when a pope dies or resigns. As a result, even though Pope Francis remains hospitalized while he recovers from intestinal surgery Sunday at a Rome hospital, he is still pope and very much in charge. The Vatican said Tuesday Francis had eaten breakfast, read the newspapers and had a walk, and that his post-operative recovery was proceeding normally.

  • US Black and Latino communities often have low vaccination rates – but blaming vaccine hesitancy misses the mark

    With many vaccine-eligible people in the U.S. staying away, some vaccine sites have no lines. Mario Tama/Getty ImagesBy early July 2021, nearly two-thirds of all U.S. residents 12 years and older had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine; 55% were fully vaccinated. But uptake varies drastically by region – and it is lower on average among non-white people. Many blame the relatively lower vaccination rates in communities of color on “vaccine hesitancy.” But this label overlooks persist

  • Chris Simms: ‘Nothing can beat’ growing up son of Giants QB

    Chris Simms says "nothing can beat" growing up as the son of a New York Giants starting quarterback and Super Bowl MVP.

  • Canadian indigenous group takes charge of child welfare services

    COWESSESS FIRST NATION, Saskatchewan (Reuters) -The Canadian indigenous group that announced last month the discovery of an estimated 751 unmarked graves near a former residential school said on Tuesday it would take charge of its own child welfare services under an agreement with the federal government. The accord, unveiled at an event in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan attended by Cowessess Chief Cadmus Delorme, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, marks the first time in 70 years the community will have control over child and family services among its members.

  • ‘I have nothing of my parents.’ Survivors reflect after Surfside tower is demolished.

    Steve Rosenthal, 72, a survivor of the partial building collapse in Surfside, does not have a single photograph of either of his late parents left in his possession after his home of 20 years was demolished Sunday to make way for further search-and-rescue efforts.

  • Peyton Manning gives his mom credit for keeping Tom Brady’s rings in single digits

    Last year, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady squared off in a one-day golf match, with Tiger Woods (Peyton’s partner) and Phil Mickelson (Brady’s partner). This year, it’s Brady and Aaron Rodgers with Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, respectively. But Peyton remains involved. Appearance on The Match: Prediction Show, Manning made an important observation regarding Brady’s seven [more]

  • We tested out a designer kiddie pool made for adults—here’s how it went

    — Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn...

  • NZ farmer convicted for animal neglect after 226 sheep are euthanised

    The New Zealand farmer was found guilty of animal neglect after officials had to put the sheep down.

  • 65 Game-Changing Zucchini Recipes

    Summer is long — we're making sure you never run out of zucchini recipes.

  • Dodgers’ Roberts not expecting Bauer back after 7-day leave

    Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expects Trevor Bauer to be out beyond the seven-day administrative leave imposed by MLB slated to end Friday.