Brace for tricky travel as snow returns to Ontario Thursday, 5-15 cm possible

Drivers are being urged to plan ahead for Thursday's winter weather, especially in a season that hasn't required much winter driving at all. Snow is set to spread across the region, likely making for a slower drive home across southern Ontario.

Compared to the potent East Coast storm, amounts will be relatively mild, with a range of 5-15 cm of snowfall is expected for much of southern Ontario through Thursday.

Behind the system, colder temperatures will settle in, firing up the lake-effect snow machine for the start of the long weekend. This will be a multi-day lake-effect snow event, with strong northwest winds making for blowing snow and dangerous whiteout conditions a times.

Remember, it's not time to write off the winter season just yet.

Snow spreads back into southern Ontario for Thursday

A low will track into Ontario Thursday with snow starting along the lakes Huron and Superior shorelines Thursday morning.

Snow will track east through the day with snowfall rates picking up for the afternoon and evening, reaching the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) late afternoon and the Ottawa region after the evening commute.

Southern Ontario can expect a tricky Thursday evening commute. Moderate snowfall paired with 50-70+ km/h winds will reduce visibilities along major highways.

Localized power outages may also occur where the strongest gusts occur.

Snowfall amounts will be highest around and near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay –– with a potential for up to 20 cm –– and lowest in extreme southwestern Ontario as some mixing could occur, thereby reducing accumulating snow.

Accumulations of 5-15 cm are expected for most areas, with 5-10 cm expected in the GTA.

If the forecast trends on the high end, it will be quite a season slip for the city. The last time Toronto recorded near 10 cm of snowfall was nearly a year ago in March 2023.

It’s a rather quick system, however, so snowfall will end for the GTA Thursday overnight and by Friday morning for Ottawa, leaving a fresh blanket of snow.

Lake-effect snow threat kicks off the long weekend

Behind the system, colder temperatures will move in, setting up some lake-effect bands off of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay for Friday.

A multi-day, lake-effect snow event is expected. Snow squalls are likely southeast of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, starting Thursday night and continuing through the weekend.

Strong, northwesterly winds gusting to 50-70+ km/h will cause extensive blowing and drifting snow, with whiteouts for the traditional snowbelt regions Thursday night and into Friday.

The wind will diminish Friday afternoon and evening, but breezy conditions will return at times again during the weekend.

Temperatures next week will be within a few degrees of seasonal. No major storms are expected through the middle of next week.

