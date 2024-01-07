Brace yourself Ohio. GOP lawmakers ready to embarrass you again with attack on trans kids

July 16, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Willow Richison (they/them), of Columbus, sheds a black leather jacket during their photo shoot at Stonewall Columbus in July. "Being trans to me is to transform into the most honest version of my soul with my physical body."Mandatory Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Thomas Suddes is a former legislative reporter with The Plain Dealer in Cleveland and writes from Ohio University. tsuddes@gmail.com

Ohioans heartened by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s eloquent veto of the General Assembly’s anti-transgender bill – Substitute House Bill 68 – prepare to be embarrassed, again, by the legislature.

The Republican-run Ohio House of Representatives, then the state Senate, also GOP-led, could override DeWine’s veto as soon as this week.

That’s how it goes in a General Assembly that for 20-plus years has taken off after sexual minorities to distract Ohioans from the real problems afflicting the state – lagging per capita income; the deindustrialization of Northeast Ohio; and that fact that many young Ohioans don’t see a future for themselves in their home state.

Love won. There's an effort to wipe trans people from face of the Earth. DeWine fought that with veto

House Bill 68 would forbid minors to obtain gender-affirming medical care in Ohio while also forbidding transgender Ohio women to participate in women’s high school- and college sports.

As DeWine said in vetoing this legislative blunderbuss, “Were [HB 68] to become law, Ohio would be saying that the state, that the government, knows what is best medically for a child rather than the two people who love that child the most, the parents.”

Lawmakers want to interfere with families’ decision-making

Moreover, the vetoed bill makes a mockery of the doctor-patient relationship that so many Republicans cited for so long to fight government-sponsored health-care programs such as Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act.

Those are some of the same legislators who said the state had no business trying to combat the COVID pandemic because, hey, that’s what doctors are for. And HB 68 also directly intervenes in families’ decision-making about the most personal and private of topics, sexuality, and personal identity.

As for HB 68’s stab at transgender athletes, that’s a solution in search of a problem. But packaging athletics with transgender care gave HB 68 curb appeal in the General Assembly and in polling because, hey, while gender identity may be a mystery to many people, sports aren’t.

All in all, a HB 68 is anything but harmless: It will do real damage to young Ohioans at a time in their lives when figuring out one’s place in a community is a central concern, especially so in a state whose legislature says, in so many words, “We don’t want you.”

The fact that the House and Senate roll-calls on House Bill 68 were so rigidly party-line demonstrates that the issue has nothing to do with the welfare of young people but everything to do the culture wars afflicting U.S. (and Ohio) politics.

There has long been a war on sexual minorities

It can be much more satisfying emotionally to pound on a minority group than to ask why, for instance, the United States has been more or less continuously at war since Pearl Harbor, or why poverty persists in what arguably is the richest economy in world history. But those are questions that aren’t easily addressed n 60-second campaign ads. Gender, race, or sexuality?

That’s the ticket in Ohio now.

Mike DeWine deserves enormous credit for deciding what he did and saying what he said about House Bill 68. Still, to see even otherwise reasonable Statehouse Republicans vote “yes” on House Bill 68 demonstrates the partisan political fear that dominates decision-making on Capitol Square. (Notably, DeWine’s heir-apparent, Republican Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, endorsed HB 68.)

I’ve been asked my opinion on HB 68. I support it for two main reasons: Men should not compete in women’s sports. Permanent medical decisions concerning gender should not be made when you are a child. I hope the SAFE Act will become law in Ohio. — Jon Husted (@JonHusted) December 28, 2023

Thanks to gerrymandering, elections to the Ohio House and state Senate are often decided in Republican primaries, where somebody can always be fielded to run to the right of an incumbent – hence the fear of voting “no” on HB 68. As it is, only one Republican in the entire General Assembly voted “no” on the bill’s final passage – Sen. Nathan Manning, of North Ridgeville.

That speaks volumes about the prospect of an override by the legislature of Mike DeWine’s veto. Still, the governor’s veto message is a legacy text for his governorship.

Meanwhile, so much for the party of personal liberty, which seems much more concerned about regulating Ohioans’ private lives and reproductive health than, say, policing Ohio’s biggest special interests – banks, insurance companies and electric utilities. They can fight back or at least be squeezed to donate – unlike an adolescent Ohioan trying to thread his or her way through a cold world.

