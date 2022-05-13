Bracing for her future: Baby giraffe fitted with orthotic

JULIE WATSON
·4 min read

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (AP) — Over the past three decades Ara Mirzaian has fitted braces for everyone from Paralympians to children with scoliosis. But Msituni was a patient like none other — a newborn giraffe.

The calf was born Feb. 1 at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, north of San Diego, with her front limb bending the wrong way. Safari park staff feared she could die if they didn’t immediately correct the condition, which could prevent her from nursing and walking around the habitat.

But they had no experience with fitting a baby giraffe in a brace. That proved especially challenging given she was a 5-foot-10-inch-tall (178-centimeter) newborn and growing taller every day. So, they reached out to experts in orthotics at the Hanger Clinic, where Mirzaian landed his very first animal patient.

“It was pretty surreal when I first heard about it,” Mirzaian told The Associated Press this week during a tour to meet Msituni, who was strutting alongside the other giraffes with no troubles. “Of course, all I did was go online and study giraffes for like 24/7 until we got out here.”

Zoos increasingly are turning to medical professionals who treat people to find solutions for ailing animals. The collaboration has been especially helpful in the field of prosthetics and orthotics. Earlier this year, ZooTampa in Florida teamed up with similar experts to successfully replace the beak of a cancer-stricken great hornbill bird with a 3D-printed prosthetic.

The Hanger team in California had fit orthotics for a cyclist and kayaker who both went on to win medals at the 2016 Paralympics in Brazil and customized a brace for a marathoner with multiple sclerosis who raced in seven continents.

And in 2006, a Hanger team in Florida created a prosthetic for a bottlenose dolphin that had lost its tail after becoming tangled in ropes from a crab trap. Their story inspired the 2011 movie “Dolphin Tale.”

But this was a definite learning curve for all, including Matt Kinney, a senior veterinarian for the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance in charge of Msituni’s case.

“We commonly put on casts and bandages and stuff. But something that extensive, like this brace that she was provided, that’s something we really had to turn to our human (medicine) colleagues for,” Kinney said.

Msituni suffered from hyperextended carpi — wrist joint bones in giraffes' front limbs, which are more like arms. As she overcompensated, the second front limb started to hyperextend as well. Her back leg joints also were weak but were able to be corrected with specialized hoof extenders.

And given that she weighed more than 100 pounds (55 kilos) at birth, the abnormality was already taking its toll on her joints and bones.

While the custom braces were being built, Kinney first bought post-surgery knee braces at Target that he cut up and re-sewed, but they kept slipping off. Then Msituni wore medical grade braces for humans that were modified for her long legs. But eventually Msituni broke one.

For the custom braces to work, they would need to have a range of motion but be durable, so Hanger worked with a company that makes horse braces.

Using cast moldings of the giraffe’s legs, it took eight days to make the carbon graphite braces that featured the animal’s distinct pattern of crooked spots to match her fur.

“We put on the giraffe pattern just to make it fun,” Mirzaian said. “We do this with kids all the time. They get to pick super-heroes, or their favorite team and we imprint it on their bracing. So why not do it with a giraffe?”

In the end, Msituni only needed one brace. The other leg corrected itself with the medical grade brace.

When they put her under to fit the custom brace, Mirzaian was so moved by the animal’s beauty, he gave her a hug.

“It was just amazing seeing such a big, beautiful creature just laying there in front of me,” he said.

After 10 days in the custom brace, the problem was corrected.

All told, she was in braces for 39 days from the day she was born. She stayed in the animal hospital the entire time. After that, she was slowly introduced to her mom and others in the herd. Her mom never took her back, but another female giraffe has adopted her, so to speak, and she now runs along like the other giraffes.

Mirzaian hopes to hang up a picture of the baby giraffe in her patterned brace so the kids he treats will be inspired to wear theirs.

“It was the coolest thing to see an animal like that walk in a brace,” he said. “It feels good to know we saved a giraffe’s life.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US grappling with Native American boarding school history

    Deb Haaland is pushing the U.S. government to reckon with its role in Native American boarding schools like no other Cabinet secretary could — backed by personal experience, a struggle with losing her own Native language and a broader community that has felt the devastating impacts. The agency she oversees — the Interior Department — released a first-of-its-kind report this week that named the 408 schools the federal government supported to strip Native Americans of their cultures and identities.

  • Louis Vuitton Resort 2023 San Diego Collection Harnesses the Power of Sun and Science

    Designer Nicolas Ghesquière on why he chose the Salk Institute in the seaside enclave of La Jolla, California for the show.

  • Smarter: Should You Use Bar Soap or Body Wash?

    Plus, can you delete 100,000 emails in 2 days?By Pang-Chieh HoThis week I have bar soaps, shower gels, and body washes facing off in a suds-filled arena to see which will emerge from the fray awa...

  • Flames use 3-goal third period to top Stars 3-1 in Game 5

    Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane and Trevor Lewis all scored in the third period, leading the Calgary Flames to a 3-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night to take a 3-2 lead in their first-round playoff series. Jacob Markstrom made 20 saves for the Flames, who can win the series Friday in Dallas. If necessary, Game 7 would be back in Calgary on Sunday.

  • The Flight Attendant 's Season 2 Wardrobe Pivot Makes So Much Sense

    Once the queen of iconic overcoats, Cassie is an LA cool-girl now, according to costume designer Mari-An Ceo.

  • North Korea confirms 1st COVID outbreak, Kim orders lockdown

    North Korea imposed a nationwide lockdown Thursday to control its first acknowledged COVID-19 outbreak after holding for more than two years to a widely doubted claim of a perfect record keeping out the virus that has spread to nearly every place in the world. The outbreak forced leader Kim Jong Un to wear a mask in public, likely for the first time since the start of the pandemic, but the scale of transmissions inside North Korea wasn't immediately known. It was its 16th round of missile launches this year — brinkmanship aimed at forcing the United States to accept North Korea as a nuclear power and negotiate sanctions relief and other concessions from a position of strength.

  • Lion Country Safari welcomes baby zebra to the herd

    Lion Country Safari welcomes baby zebra to the herd

  • Here's What's Actually Happening in Your Body When You Have a Hot Flash

    A majority of women will get hot flashes at some point. Here's what to know about the symptoms, causes and treatments.

  • Jan. 6 panel subpoenas McCarthy, four other GOP lawmakers

    A House panel issued subpoenas Thursday to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and four other GOP lawmakers in its probe into the violent Jan. 6 insurrection, an extraordinary step that has little precedent and is certain to further inflame partisan tensions over the 2021 attack. The panel is investigating McCarthy’s conversations with then-President Donald Trump the day of the attack and meetings the four other lawmakers had with the White House beforehand as Trump and his aides worked to overturn his 2020 election defeat. The former president's supporters violently pushed past police that day, broke through windows and doors of the Capitol and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden's victory.

  • People Who Were Stuck In Comas Are Sharing What It Was Actually Like, And I Truly Have No Words

    "I was in a medically induced coma for six weeks. There were times I was fully conscious, but I couldn't open my eyes, couldn't move a muscle, and couldn't speak. It was terrifying."View Entire Post ›

  • Model shows C-section scar in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 1st

    For the first time in the magazine's 58-year history, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will feature a model who is showing her cesarean section scar. The empowering moment came together through a partnership between Frida Mom founder Chelsea Hirschhorn and the publication with the intention of celebrating all moms who bare C-section scars. The featured model, Kelly Hughes, is a C-section mom who has previously worked with the brand.

  • Nonspeaking student with autism gives moving commencement speech

    A college valedictorian who has not spoken since the age of 15 months due to autism delivered a moving commencement speech, urging her fellow graduates to use their own voices. Bonker was unanimously chosen by her four fellow valedictorians to deliver the speech to the college's 529 graduating students. Bonker has used typing to communicate since losing her ability to speak at 15 months old due to autism, a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

  • My children have the same degenerative condition. I wish I had gotten genetic-carrier screening earlier to get them treated faster.

    When her son wasn't walking by 18 months, the author decided to look for answers. She took a genetic test that showed she was a carrier of a disease.

  • Have COVID symptoms, but your at-home test is negative? Here’s why and what to do.

    If you’re symptomatic, but your at-home test results come back negative, it’s a good idea to keep testing — either through more at-home tests or a lab-based PCR test.

  • The BA.2.12.1 COVID-19 Variant Is on the Rise: Here’s What to Know

    This new COVID-19 variant is set to be the most common one in the U.S. soon. Here’s what you need to know about BA.2.12.1, a “son or daughter of Omicron.”

  • Fauci: We’ll know later this year how often we should be boosted against COVID

    Chief White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci said Wednesday he thinks it will be known later this year if and how often COVID-19 vaccination boosters should be administered. During a House Appropriations Committee hearing on the proposed budget for the National Institutes of Health, Rep. John Moolenaar (R-Mich.) asked Fauci what he thought the future…

  • Guest Opinion: How outlawing abortion violates the 13th Amendment

    When a pregnancy is not wanted, how can continuing that pregnancy by force of law be construed as anything other than “involuntary servitude?”

  • 'This Is How I Nixed My Cravings For Processed Foods—And Lost 100 Pounds'

    Rather than restricting herself, Chloe C. ate a balanced diet filled with whole foods and did her favorite workouts, running and kickboxing, to lose weight.

  • Science that saves extreme preemies forces doctors, parents to weigh disabilities children will face

    BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Michelle Butler was just over halfway through her pregnancy when her water broke and contractions wracked […] The post Science that saves extreme preemies forces doctors, parents to weigh disabilities children will face appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 5 gym machines that can help build core strength, from rowers to cable machines, according to personal trainers

    Gym machines can help you build strong ab muscles with weights and resistance more efficiently than bodyweight crunches, according to trainers.