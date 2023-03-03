Brackenridge council advances plans to rename street after fallen police chief Justin McIntire

Life in Brackenridge Borough will never quite be the same following the tragic death of Police Chief Justin McIntire, who was killed in the line of duty exactly two months ago.

“There’s really no going back to how things were before because we lost our chief,” said Mayor Lindsay Fraser. “It’s just a question of what works moving forward.”

How the police department moves forward in the face of tragedy was among topics discussed when Mayor Lindsay Fraser and the Borough council met Thursday.

Fraser says a police sergeant is currently the officer in charge and that the two of them are co-leading the department.

She also says state police are helping to cover patrol shifts on the weekends.

But borough leadership is hoping to restore a sense of normalcy as soon as possible.

“Council and I are working to find the solution that gets our policing services back to where we want them in the most time and economic way possible,” said Fraser.

This comes as the borough works to finalize a permanent tribute to McIntire.

Thursday, the council advanced plans to rename Third Avenue — where McIntire grew up and was tragically killed — McIntire Way.

“He was such an institution in our community and an example of what we all strive for, not only in terms of being human but also for our community. We want to memorialize him in a way that feels unique and local to us but also appropriate to the situation,” said Fraser.

The new street name will be advertised to the public for thirty days before a final vote.

The change would then become official 30 days after that, according to Fraser, on May 6.

