Brackenridge police charge man following fight outside borough bar

Jul. 8—Brackenridge police have charged a man with felony aggravated assault following a fight Saturday outside a borough bar.

Randy Joseph Simmons, 35, of Pittsburgh's Bluff neighborhood was arraigned on the charge and charges of simple assault and harassment early Wednesday morning.

According to a criminal complaint against Simmons, Brackenridge police went to Devil Dogs Saloon on Sixth Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. in response to a call about two men fighting outside the bar.

Although officers were later told that about six people were involved, they did not find anyone when they arrived.

Police said the bartender told them Simmons had confronted a man who left the bar to go to his vehicle, and that Simmons "sucker punched" the man to the ground and continued to hit him.

The bartender told officers the alleged victim had been taken to the hospital by friends. Officers told the bartender to close the bar and send customers home.

Police later on Saturday obtained surveillance video from the bar's owner. Police said the video shows the alleged victim walk out the front door to his vehicle on Sixth Avenue. Simmons appears on the video and confronts the man near his vehicle and hits him in the face.

The complaint says the alleged victim fell to the ground with Simmons, and Simmons continued to hit him in the face numerous times as well as in the ribs. Simmons got off the man and then kicked him in the head, the complaint states.

Numerous bystanders got involved, and Simmons fled toward Tarentum.

Police spoke with the alleged victim at their station on Monday. The man told police he knew Simmons from a previous incident with him, but no details of that incident were provided.

The accuser said he did not remember the fight after the first hit; he only remembered being taken to the hospital.

Police said a large part of the right side of the accuser's face was swollen and dark blue. He also had a large bruise on the right side of his ribs. In the bruising, police said an officer saw deep purple marks and imprints of a weapon identified as the links of a chain.

Simmons was sent to the Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh after failing to post a $15,000 bail. He did not have an attorney listed in court records.

Simmons is scheduled for a preliminary hearing July 21 before District Judge Carolyn Bengel in Brackenridge.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .