Brackenridge Police Department officially disbands, remaining officers to merge with Tarentum

Nearly seven months after the death of its chief, the Brackenridge Police Department is no more.

The Brackenridge Council voted to disband the department on Friday night.

Since the death of Chief Justin McIntire in January, the department has been relying on state police to fill holes.

Now, the three remaining police officers will be absorbed into Tarentum’s police force and Tarentum will cover both boroughs.

The plan for the merger was first discussed in April.

Community officials say the plan will create more safety in the area.

“We really wanted to get back to 24/7 community policing as quickly as possible and going forward in this way allows us to return to 24/7 while allowing our employees to maintain salaries and pension benefits,” Mayor Lindsay Fraser said.

The merger will go into effect Aug. 1.

