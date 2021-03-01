Brackenridge woman tells police she feared for her life in assault

Brian C. Rittmeyer, The Valley News-Dispatch, Tarentum, Pa.
·2 min read

Mar. 1—Brackenridge police said officers found a woman bleeding from her mouth and nose upon responding to a domestic dispute on Cherry Street Sunday.

Police charged Nicholas Cory Skufca, 37, with a felony count of strangulation along with simple assault and harassment.

In a criminal complaint against Skufca, police said the woman had blood on her face, scratches and blood on her legs and bruising on both sides of her neck.

The woman initially declined, but later accepted medical attention. Medics suggested she should be checked at a hospital because of her neck; the woman said she'd go herself.

The incident was reported by two passersby who know Skufca and the woman, and who got out and intervened.

According to the complaint, they told police they noticed the front door to Skufca's house was open as they drove by. They told police they heard screaming and saw the woman laying on the floor at the bottom of the steps, with Skufca standing over her.

Police said the woman told officers that Skufca came upstairs and started assaulting her. She did not know why. She said that when she went to go downstairs, Skufca kicked her down the stairs, and kicked her in the stomach.

When asked about the bruising on her neck, police said the woman told them Skufca "was choking her to the point that she couldn't breathe and she was afraid that Skufca was going to kill her," the complaint states.

Police said they found the woman's blood on the steps and in an upstairs bedroom.

Skufca denied assaulting the woman, the complaint states. Police said he became irate upon being placed under arrest, insisting there were witnesses next door who would say he had not assaulted the woman.

Police said they spoke with the neighbor, who told them she did not see anything and had not been at Skufca's residence, but had heard a lot of screaming, yelling and banging noises coming from there.

Skufca did not have an attorney listed in court records.

Skufca was arraigned and sent to the Allegheny County Jail on $10,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 10 before District Judge Carolyn Bengel.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Recommended Stories

  • New law makes it illegal to threaten to release someone's nude photographs

    The government introduced the measure as part of a raft of new amendments to the Domestic Abuse Bill.

  • COVID-19 & Domestic Violence

    Domestic Violence during the pandemic. An I-Team data investigation reveals dangerous situations made worse by COVID-19 tonight at 10 p.m.

  • UK slashes aid to Yemen as ex-minister warns it will abandon children to starvation

    Boris Johnson has been accused by a former Tory minister of condemning “hundreds of thousands of children to starvation” after the Government slashed aid funding to war-torn Yemen by half. Andrew Mitchell, a Tory MP and the former international development secretary, said the cut from £160m in 2020 to around £87m this year was an "unimaginable decision." Former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt joined the criticism and said he was “deeply disappointed” at the decision. He added that the “timing is inexplicable with the UN warning only last week that Yemen faces the worst famine the world has seen for decades.” The funding cuts were announced by James Cleverly, a UK foreign office minister, during a UN donor conference on Monday afternoon. But Mr Mitchell, in an unusually strong rebuke from a former Tory minister, accused the Government of shirking its duties as a world leader. “Britain is the lead country at the UN on Yemen, yet this decision will condemn hundreds of thousands of children to starvation,” he said. He added that the funding cut was a breach of the Conservatives’ manifesto pledge to maintain spending 0.7 per cent of gross national income on aid. The conflict in Yemen, between the Saudi-led Coalition supporting the beleaguered Yemeni government and Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, has killed 130,000 people since 2014 and created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. The move to slash funding has been criticised by human rights groups, including Save the Children, which said it had confirmed their “worst fears.” “In September last year, the UK announced a global Call to Action to avert famine. Six months later, it is slashing aid to a country on the verge of the largest famine the world has seen in decades,” said Kevin Watkins, the CEO of Save the Children. “Global Britain should be standing up for the 400,000 children under five who might starve to death in Yemen this year, not abandoning them in their hour of greatest need,” he added. Jean-Michel Grand, executive director of Action Against Hunger UK, said: "We are shocked and appalled by the UK's decision to slash aid to Yemen. “Diplomacy alone will not pay doctors salaries or provide life-saving malnutrition treatment for the countless children facing starvation.” But a spokesman for the Government defended the policy, insisting that the UK “remains steadfast in our support to Yemeni people as one of the biggest donors of lifesaving aid and through our diplomatic efforts to bring peace.”

  • Minneapolis fortifies city hall with barbed wire and fencing ahead of George Floyd murder trial

    The city will call in 3,000 law enforcement officers from across the state once verdicts are expected

  • Connecticut EMT arrested in connection with Molotov cocktail arsons at EMS facilities

    Signals from his mobile phone led Pennsylvania police to catch the suspect in Northumberland County.

  • Bitcoin Heads Back Toward $50K, Rebounding From Disastrous Week

    The largest cryptocurrency was up more than 8% Monday, rebounding after its worst seven-day stretch since the coronavirus sell-off in March 2020.

  • Global COVID-19 infections up for first time in seven weeks, WHO says

    The number of new coronavirus infections globally rose last week for the first time in seven weeks, the World Health Organization said on Monday. "We need to have a stern warning for all of us: that this virus will rebound if we let it," Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO technical lead for COVID-19, told a briefing. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the rise in cases was "disappointing but not surprising" and urged countries not to relax measures to fight the disease.

  • Harry and Meghan invoke Diana in first Oprah clip and say ‘fear of history repeating itself’ forced them to leave UK

    Couple to discuss ‘breaking point’ in decision to step back from royal life

  • New Zealand's Auckland starts second COVID-19 lockdown this month

    Exactly a year after New Zealand recorded its first coronavirus case, the biggest city of Auckland woke on Sunday to a second lockdown this month, as authorities try to rein in a cluster of the more contagious UK variant. The seven-day lockdown of a population of nearly 2 million, announced late on Saturday by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, was prompted by the case of a person who had been infectious for a week but not in isolation. "It is more than likely there will be additional cases in the community," Ardern told a televised news conference, although no new cases were recorded on Sunday.

  • Emmanuel Acho is set to host 'The Bachelor: After the Final Rose' following Chris Harrison's exit and racism allegations

    Emmanuel Acho, creator of the YouTube series "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man," revealed he would step in for Chris Harrison.

  • Donald Trump CPAC speech - read the full transcript OLD

    It was the ex-president’s first major public appearance since leaving the White House

  • Arrival of 'sticky bombs' in Indian Kashmir sets off alarm bells

    Security forces battling a decades-long insurgency in Indian-controlled Kashmir are alarmed by the recent arrival in the disputed region of small, magnetic bombs that have wreaked havoc in Afghanistan. "Sticky bombs", which can be attached to vehicles and detonated remotely, have been seized during raids in recent months in the federally administered region of Jammu and Kashmir, three senior security officials told Reuters. "These are small IEDs and quite powerful," said Kashmir Valley police chief Vijay Kumar, referring to improvised explosive devices.

  • Professional golfers at Concession and beyond honor Tiger Woods with his Sunday red

    From Puerto Rico to Bradenton and Orlando to Tuscon, Arizona, players on the PGA, LPGA and Champions Tour paid tribute to Tiger Woods, who suffered a horrific car accident in California earlier this week and needed surgery to his multiple leg injuries sustained in the accident.

  • AP PHOTOS: Turkish vaccine teams target isolated villages

    Traveling across roads covered with ice and snow, vaccination teams have been going to Turkey's isolated mountain villages as the government seeks to inoculate 60% of the country's people against coronavirus over the next three months. After much effort, medical workers arrived Friday to vaccinate older villagers in Gumuslu, a small settlement of 350 in the central province of Sivas that lies 140 miles (230 kilometers) from the provincial capital. “It’s a difficult challenge to come here,” said Dr Rustem Hasbek, head of Sivas Health Services.

  • Trump teases a 2024 run and commands GOP loyalty to his holy name in first signature post-presidency speech

    ‘I may even decide to beat them for a third time,’ president says, perpetuating his lie about a ‘stolen election’

  • New video shows US forces getting hammered by a barrage of Iranian missiles after Trump had a top general killed

    'Just know in your heart that I love you. Bye buddy,' an Army soldier, believing he was going to die, said in a video he made for his family.

  • The Supreme Court finally rejected Sidney Powell's election-conspiracy-theory lawsuits

    It extends an extraordinary losing streak for lawsuits from Donald Trump and his allies seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

  • A former NFL player who was missing for several days has been found dead in Florida

    Louis Nix's family confirmed his death after officials found his vehicle in a retention pond near his Jacksonville apartment on Saturday.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shoots back at Ted Cruz, saying he treated storm-hit Texas as a 'layover' between trips to Cancun and CPAC

    "It appears Texas was just a layover stop for him between Cancun and Orlando to drop a pack of water into someone's trunk," Ocasio-Cortez said.

  • Goya Foods CEO said Trump is 'the still actual president' and doubled down on false election claims at CPAC

    Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue said Donald Trump is "the real, the legitimate, and the still actual president of the United States."